Man dies from injuries after officers find him shot inside vehicle in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man has died from his injuries after being found shot inside his vehicle last week in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police officers were dispatched on Nov. 9 at 6:23 a.m. to the 200 block of Western Hills Viaduct on initial reports of a crash and a person shot, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

The man succumbed to his injuries and died on Saturday.

News Center 7 previously reported that medics took the man to hospital.

Officers at the scene saw a small white car off the side on McMillan Street with several bullet holes in the passenger side of the house.

Cincinnati Police’s homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3542.

