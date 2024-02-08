Man dead, another seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Clermont County Wednesday afternoon.
State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on initial reports of a crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Cadillac ATS was traveling west on State Route 125. It went off the left side of the road, hit a sign, a curb, and a tree.
UC Air Care transported two men to UC Medical Center.
A passenger identified as Phillip Smith, 57, of Bethel, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.
Felix Smith, the driver, suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
