Man dead, another seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Clermont County Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on initial reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Cadillac ATS was traveling west on State Route 125. It went off the left side of the road, hit a sign, a curb, and a tree.

UC Air Care transported two men to UC Medical Center.

A passenger identified as Phillip Smith, 57, of Bethel, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Felix Smith, the driver, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

