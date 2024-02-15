Man dead, another hurt after double shooting near Xavier’s campus

CINCINNATI — Two men were shot, one of them is dead, after a double shooting near Xavier University’s campus Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Police were dispatched to the intersection of Dana and Idlewild Avenues around 10 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest at the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company.

Medics transported him to UC Medical Center where he later died. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as De’miko Nelson, WCPO reports.

The family told WCPO that Nelson played basketball, served in the Army, and was about to get ready to coach basketball. They called the shooting senseless.

A second man was shot in the cheek, WCPO said.

He was also taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Double shooting near Xavier's Campus Photo credit to WCPO (Credit: WCPO)

