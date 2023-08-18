Man dead after single-vehicle crash involving SUV in Southern Ohio

WHIO Staff — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV Thursday in Highland County.

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched at 9:24 a.m. to a report of a crash in Fairfield Township, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Paul Walters, 83, of Leesburg, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Sabina Road when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The SUV overturned in a wooded area, according to a preliminary investigation.

Walters died at the scene.

Deborah Walters, 72, was a passenger in the SUV and medics transported her by flight to the hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

Mutual aid was provided by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Joint Fire and EMS, and Highland County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

