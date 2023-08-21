Man dead after motorcycle crash in Clermont County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday afternoon.

>>Man dead after being hit by car in Clinton Co.; police searching for suspect

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Batavia Post were dispatched to State Route 133 at 3:36 p.m. on initial reports of a crash, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Jeremy Hartness, of Bethel, was going north on State Route 133 on a 2007 Honda VT-750 motorcycle when he lost control, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned several times before coming to a rest, according to a preliminary investigation.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Hartness was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group