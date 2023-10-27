Man charged with rape of Ohio woman after threatening to evict her

COLUMBUS — A man in Columbus is charged with rape after a woman said he forced her to perform sexual acts on him to avoid eviction from her apartment, according to our media partner in Columbus, WBNS-TV.

>>Man armed with guns, extra ammo arrested after standoff at Kettering gym

On Oct. 24, the woman had a meeting with Charles Smith Jr. and the other man who oversees the apartment building.

Smith allegedly released the other man during the meeting which left just him and the woman inside the residence, WBNS-TV reported.

The woman claimed that once the other man left the residence, Smith began telling her how attractive she was, which made her uncomfortable.

When she tried to leave, Smith allegedly stepped in front of the door preventing her from leaving.

Allegedly, he told her that she had to perform oral sex on him if she wanted to continue living there, WBNS-TV reported.

>>‘It was very scary;’ Clayton officer still hospitalized after being shot, suspect found dead

The complaint said that Smith was getting angry, so out of fear, the woman did what he asked.

He told the woman, “you took care of me so I’ll take care of you” and then allowed her to leave, WBNS-TV reported.

Smith was taken into custody on Wednesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group