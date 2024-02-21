Man charged in shooting of 10-year-old at Ohio home

CLEVELAND — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 10-year-old boy.

George Zatik Jr., 65, was taken into custody Monday and charged with felonious assault on Wednesday, WOIO reported.

Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Gifford Avenue in Cleveland around 3 p.m. Monday, according to WOIO. Zatik was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where police said he remains in stable condition.

