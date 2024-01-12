Man charged in 2022 Ohio shooting that injured 8 pleads guilty

CINCINNATI — One of two men charged in a shootout that hurt eight people in Cincinnati back in 2022 is heading to jail.

Jarvis Barnes appeared in court Thursday and pled guilty to charges tied to his role in the shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

A judge sentenced him to six years in prison.

News Center 7 previously reported back in August 2022 that Barnes and another man fired shots into a crowd in the Over the Rhine neighborhood and hit eight people.

Cincinnati Police said at least 15 rounds were fired, WCPO said.

Prosecutors said Barnes was responsible for seven of those shots while another man, Diablo McCoats, is allegedly responsible for firing eight shots.

He was shot in the leg by Cincinnati Police and refused a plea deal last September, WCPO reports.

McCoats has been held on a $750,000 bond.

