Man arrested accused of murdering pregnant woman in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and accused of killing a pregnant woman in Cincinnati last Saturday afternoon.

Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on an open Murder warrant for the shooting death of 34-year-old, Nia Booker, a Cincinnati Police spokesperson said.

The department’s homicide unit brought him into custody with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad and other officers.

News Center 7 previously reported Booker died after being shot Saturday, but her baby survived.

Our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports Barfield was arrested Thursday following a police chase that ended with him crashing his car into a fence near Paddock Road and Franklin Avenue.

He is also facing charges regarding the chase.

Barfield is currently residing in the Hamilton County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

