Man arrested after crashing car into occupied Ohio home during police chase

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen truck into a home in the Columbus area during a police chase, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-10.

Eight people were inside the home Sunday morning when the crash occurred.

No one was injured but the crash did leave a gaping hole in the home, WBNS-10 reported.

“Our Flock alert cameras alerted around 9 o’clock in the morning that we had a stolen truck coming into the city. Our officers had responded to the area and began looking for it and it pulled up right behind one of our cruisers,” Whitehall Division of Police Sergeant Jon Earl said.

Police cruiser dash camera and body camera footage show the truck driving in between the cruisers in a parking lot before crashing into the home.

“This could have been deadly for the people in the house that were just sitting in their own living room and a truck drove into the back of the house,” Earl said.

37-year-old Timothy Sharp was identified as the suspect, WBNS-10 reported.

Sharp took off running after he crashed, but Whitehall, Gahanna, and Bexley police later caught up to him and took him into custody.

“All these stolen cars we deal with every day out here on the streets, as I always say, they are out committing other crimes,” Earl said.

Sharp is charged with receiving stolen property.

