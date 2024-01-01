Man arrested after 1-year-old shot on New Year’s Eve

CINCINNATI — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 1-year-old on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Casey Drive in Cincinnati, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The 1-year-old’s injuries “appear to be non-life-threatening,” Cincinnati police told WCPO.

Further information on the child’s condition was not available.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayan Harvin Sr. in connection with the shooting.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





