Inmate in Columbus escapes custody briefly on Thursday

COLUMBUS — An inmate in an Ohio jail briefly escaped custody on Thursday, according to our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-TV.

Mark Allen Ashbrook was transported to the Franklin County jail to meet with Common Pleas Probation, according to documents from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows Ashbrook getting out of a red vehicle parked in front of the sheriff’s office and walking away, WBNS-TV reported.

Another man is seen getting out of the car and walking towards the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say who the man was or why Ashbrook was allowed to walk away, WBNS-TV reported.

Around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol found Ashbrook at an address on North Eastwood Avenue, in Columbus.

Ashbrook was taken back to jail for his original charge and an additional charge of escape, according to WBNS-TV.

