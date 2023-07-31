‘I’m a mermaid now;’ Doctors use shark skin to repair 12-year-old’s foot in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, IN — A 12-year-old girl in Indiana is recovering after she got hurt in a crash six months ago.

>>18-year-old hospitalized following shooting in Springfield

Isabella Juricevic injured both of her feet after a car slid onto a patch and crashed into her back in January.

Doctors had to get creative and used shark cartilage and skin to put her foot back together.

Isabella is also a competitive swimmer and her family said this was a perfect solution.

“It feels awesome. I can literally tell people I’m a mermaid now,” said Isabela Juricevic.

Her father says a piece of him has been restored.

“It was literally one of the most joyous moments in that dark time,” said Igor Juricevic. “When we learned that she was going to basically become this mermaid she has always been.”

Isabella has competed in her first swim meet since the crash and earned a medal.

©2023 Cox Media Group