Homemade bomb found inside home after warrant was served for Ohio man’s arrest

TIRO, Ohio — A homemade bomb was found in a man’s home after a warrant was served for his arrest.

On Dec. 7 around 7 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Deputies went to the 200 block of Water Street in Tiro, Ohio to serve an arrest warrant on John J. Kent. The no-bond warrant was issued out of Crawford County Municipal Court for failure to appear on a Domestic Violence charge.

When Deputies arrived at the residence, Kent began speaking to them through the closed door. He refused to open the door and later began speaking to Deputies through the front bay window, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then stated they were going to enter his residence, Kent pulled a semi-auto pistol from his pocket and held it to his head. Deputies ordered Kent to lower the gun, and he refused before disappearing for roughly a minute and then coming back to the front door.

After he fought with deputies just inside the house he was tased to get him to comply, he was then medically cleared at the scene and transported to Crawford County Justice Center. He is being held on his warrant, but additional charges will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

After obtaining a search warrant for Kent’s home to look for the gun, Deputies found a homemade bomb with a fuse. They left the house and called the Bomb Squad from Ashland County Sheriff’s office. The bomb was safely removed from the home.

Deputies eventually found the gun after the bomb was removed. Assistance was provided by Life First ambulance, the Tiro-Auburn Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.





