Here’s what you need to know a year after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Today marks one year since the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

On Feb. 3, 2023, 38 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and spewed flames and toxic chemicals into the air, ground, and water in East Palestine. Residents of the small Ohio village were forced to evacuate.

The US and Ohio EPA are currently overseeing the ongoing cleanup being done by Norfolk Southern, ensuring it is done correctly. According to the Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel, the area is now safe for people, to live and work.

According to Vogel, Crews finished removing contaminated soil in October and there is a matter of months left in terms of the cleanup.

The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued Norfolk Southern for damages in relation to the derailment.

The company’s CEO, Alan Shaw made a statement, which in part, reads “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made toward fully remediating the site and helping the community recover. But we know there is more work to do. We’ll continue keeping our promises and listening to the community.”

Ohio lawmakers are pushing for new legislation to protect people from these crises in the weeks following the derailment.

Several Senators are frustrated with the lack of progress, pushing legislative leaders in the US Senate to bring the Railway Safety Act to a vote.

President Biden is set to visit East Palestine sometime later this month to meet with residents impacted by the derailment.

