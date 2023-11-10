Funeral announced for 11-year-old boy killed in last week’s Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI — Family and friends will gather today to remember an 11-year-old boy killed in last week’s shooting in Cincinnati.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Dominic Davis, 11, as the boy shot and killed last Friday night near Laurel Playground.

Someone fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children around 9:30 p.m. injuring four children and an adult, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Funeral services for Davis will take place today at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and services will follow until 1 p.m., WCPO says.

Students and staff at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy released balloons a block away from where Davis was shot, and a memorial surrounds a nearby electrical box still riddled with bullets.

Cincinnati Police have not released information about a suspected shooter and are asking the public to send them any tips they may have, WCPO reports.

Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (513) 532-3040.

