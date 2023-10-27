Former Ohio lawmaker found guilty of domestic violence in incident involving wife

COLUMBUS — A judge has convicted a former state lawmaker for domestic violence over an incident involving his wife during the summer.

Former state Rep. Bob Young was found “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” of causing physical harm to his wife, the Associated Press reported.

Judge Andrew O’Farrell acquitted Young of an assault charge.

Young resigned from the statehouse earlier this month.

He was in his second term and chair of the pension committee.

The judge has not yet set a sentencing date.

