Former Ohio House Speaker appeals 20-year prison sentence

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio House Speaker is appealing his 20-year prison sentence.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sentenced to 20 years in prison

Larry Householder, 64, announced the appeal nearly two weeks after he was convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history, the Associated Press reported.

His attorneys had asked for a sentence of 12 to 18 months but federal prosecutors sought 16 to 20 years for racketeering under federal law.

News Center 7 previously reported he was sentenced on June 29 for his role in taking $60 million from FirstEnergy Corp in exchange for orchestrating a scheme to have him elected as speaker and his allies to state house seats.

Householder was arrested in 2021 and was a twice-elected speaker, the AP said.

Lobbyist Matt Borges, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was also convicted of taking part in the scheme. The AP reports he is weighing a possible appeal but has not announced yet.

Householder has been in Butler County Jail since June 30, according to online jail records.

©2023 Cox Media Group