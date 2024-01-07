Former NFL linebacker from Ohio dead at 64

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS — A former NFL linebacker from Ohio has passed away.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on social media that Jack Squirek, 64, passed away on Friday.

He was born in Cleveland and went to high school at Cuyahoga Heights High School.

Squirek was drafted by the Raiders in 1982 in the second round out of Illinois.

He was a also member of their 1983 Super Bowl winning team.

Squirek intercepted a screen pass late in the first half and returned it 12 yards for touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII putting them up, 21-3. The Raiders beat Washington, 38-9.

His visitation is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Middleburg Heights and his funeral will be Saturday in Broadview Heights, according to his online obituary.

The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek. pic.twitter.com/DRbykjjHR2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 6, 2024

