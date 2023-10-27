Former Bengal now allowed to fly out of CVG following previous arrest

CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati Bengal is now allowed to fly out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) after being arrested there last month.

Adam “Pacman” Jones, a former cornerback for the team, was arrested on Sept. 11 and banned from the airport by police, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Passengers said he argued with crew on his flight over a phone charging port and the pilot had to take the plane back to the gate.

Prosecutors charged Jones with alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

A judge granted Jones access to the airport on Thursday.

However, he cannot drink there.

