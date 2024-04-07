State And Regional

Football coach at Ohio high school charged with domestic violence, placed on paid leave

By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO, Ohio — The football coach at an Ohio high school was placed on leave after he was charged with domestic violence.

43-year-old Brandon Carter, the Ottawa Hills High School football coach was charged after he allegedly caused physical harm to a victim on March 6, WTOL-11 reported.

13 Action News reported that police affidavits state he harmed a woman by “repeatedly pulling on her arm and ‘dragging’ her by her arm while she was holding one of her children”. The victim reported being sore after the incident.

The Ottawa Hills Local School District stated that Carter was placed on paid administrative leave pending a resolution from the investigation, WTOL-11 reported.

Court records acquired by 13 Action News showed Carter was released on an own recognizance bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Toledo Municipal Court on April 26.


Most Read