First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit workforce hub in Columbus

COLUMBUS — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Columbus this afternoon as part of a visit to Ohio.

Biden will be visiting the Investing in America Workforce Hub in Columbus at around 1:30 p.m., the White House announced Monday.

The Biden Administration named Columbus as one of five Workforce hubs back in May. The other locations are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Phoenix, and Augusta, Georgia.

Dr. Biden will highlight commitments and initiatives led by the city, Columbus State Community College, local employers, and unions.

The First Lady will also be traveling to New Jersey, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

