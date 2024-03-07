UPDATE: Firefighters battle early morning business fire in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Several firefighters have responded to a large business fire in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

Cleveland firefighters arrived at the scene of a business fire at around 3:45 a.m. at E. 55th Street and Lake Court, according to Cleveland stations WOIO TV, WJW TV, and WKYC TV.

Several firefighters and police officers are at the scene.

Cleveland Fire posted photos on social media and said the building was full of flames when they arrived at the scene.

“Additional companies were brought to the scene to protect exposures,” the department said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#CLEFIREONSCENE commercial building fire on Lake Ct west of E.55 in B6. Companies arrived at 3:45am to find structure well involved. Additional companies brought to scene to protect exposures. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ij4Kj7AyQB — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 7, 2024





