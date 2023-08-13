Family, friends pay tribute to pregnant mother shot, killed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — People gathered Saturday in Cincinnati to pay tribute to a pregnant woman shot and killed earlier this month.

Family and friends were at Roselawn Park to honor Nia Booker, 34, who was shot and killed on August 6, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Before balloons were released, there was a prayer, hugs shared, and tears shed for Booker.

“You never expect it to be your family,” said Cathy Boston, Nia’s aunt, “your niece, my Nia Pia. That’s what I called her, my Nia Pia, and it’s unreal.

She was nine months pregnant and died at the hospital. The baby survived.

The family told WCPO their focus is now on caring for Nia’s five kids, including the girl she gave birth to after she was shot.

“We get to see her every day in their faces,” said Dawn Crooks, Nia’s aunt. “We look for the light in the dark.”

The newborn girl was still ventilated in the hospital, but doing better, WCPO reports.

News Center 7 previously reported Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on an open Murder warrant for the shooting death of Nia Booker.

WCPO said he was arrested following a police chase that end with him crashing his car into a fence near Paddock Road and Franklin Road.

Barfield is currently in the Hamilton County Jail on numerous charges, including murder, according to online jail records.

