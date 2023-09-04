Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued statewide for 82-year-old Cincinnati man

CINCINNATI — A Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Cincinnati man early Monday morning.

Augustus Eccleston was last seen walking away from his residence and failed to return, Cincinnati Police said.

It took place in Hamilton County on Rosemont Avenue in Cincinnati.

Eccleston was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve turtleneck, white shorts, and black shoes.

He is disabled and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Eccleston takes several medications, and they are not with him, according to police.

Law enforcement is concerned for this safety and has asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cincinnati Police.

