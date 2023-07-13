Discovery of ‘ugly little critters’ provides hope in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE — The discovery of some total aquatic salamanders found near the East Palestine train derailment site is giving hope to the water quality questions surrounding the site.

“We’ve never been so happy to see these ugly little critters!,” an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) spokesperson said via their social media page.

>> Reimbursements available after ArriveSafe reached voucher limit over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

A number of Eastern Hellbender’s were found in the North Fork of Beaver Creek Friday. These salamanders are indicator species or reflect the environmental health of an ecosystem.

“This means that their presence in a waterway indicates good water quality. This is a real wildlife win!,” an ODNR spokesperson said via their social media page.

>> Miami County Commissions approve rental of license plate readers

The hellbender is the largest amphibian in Ohio, which grows to an average of 27 inches long. They are found in southern and eastern Ohio and like to hide under large rocks.

©2023 Cox Media Group