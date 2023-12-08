HEBRON, KY — DHL Teamsters went on strike Thursday morning at the CVG Global Hub.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: DHL Teamsters vote to authorize strike at CVG Airport

News Center 7 previously reported that the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike over the weekend but did not do so right away to negotiate an agreement with DHL.

Workers picketed outside the airport hub on Thursday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Those in Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes at CVG, which is DHL’s largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

>>‘Grateful every day;’ Local family recounts incidents that destroyed their home

The workers are demanding a fair contract that would cover 1,100 ramp and tug workers, WCPO says.

The ramp and tug workers voted to organize with the Teamsters back in April.

The union has filed multiple unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), according to CBS affiliate WKRC.

The negotiating committee has been working with DHL since July looking for higher pay and better working conditions.

>>Woman flown to hospital after entrapment, car fire

A DHL spokesperson previously told WCPO that the company anticipated the vote to authorize the strike last Sunday and that the company was fully prepared.

They said they don’t expect any significant disruptions of service.

The company says it is committed to working in “good faith” during December negotiating sessions and offered future negotiating dates in January, WCPO said.

Negotiations between Teamsters and DHL have been taking place since July, WKRC says.

If a contract is reached, it would be the first union contract at CVG.

©2023 Cox Media Group