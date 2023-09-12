DeWine to get update on state’s ongoing ‘violence reduction partnership’ in Northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — Governor Mike DeWine will be in Cleveland later today to get an update on the state’s ongoing violence reduction partnership.

He announced last month that several state agencies would support local law enforcement’s work to stop violent crime, the Governor’s spokesperson said.

News Center 7 previously reported state resources are helping in Springfield after a spike in violent crime there.

There have been eight homicides just this year in the city of Springfield.

DeWine said the state started offering Springfield Police and Clark County deputies extra staffing with state troopers, an aircraft from the highway patrol, plus intelligence from the state, among other resources.

The focus of the teams is going after violent criminals, primarily those who have guns but should not.

DeWine will be meeting with leaders in Cleveland at the city’s Police Department on Chester Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, the spokesperson said.

