DeWine: Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor late, former first lady

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

The United States of America flag and the State of Ohio flag will need to be lowered effective immediately, the spokesperson said.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 29, 2023.

Carter’s funeral has been scheduled for Nov. 29 in her hometown of Plains, Georgia.

She passed away on Nov. 19, while in hospice care.

