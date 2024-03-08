Daylight saving time 2024: State Fire Marshal asking Ohioans to make sure smoke alarms working

OHIO — Ohioans will move their clocks ahead by one hour this weekend because of Daylight saving time.

The State Fire Marshall is reminding people to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order.

“As you set your clocks forward, I cannot stress enough the importance of also taking a few minutes to check your smoke alarms,” said Kevin Reardon, State Fire Marshall. “These devices truly are a first line of defense in keeping you and your loved ones safe from a home fire; a simple test today can be a lifesaver tomorrow.”

He says there is a three-step approach to fire safety:

Replacing batteries in all smoke alarms in the home.

Testing alarms to ensure they’re working properly.

Making sure alarms haven’t exceeded the expiration date.

To determine the age of a smoke alarm, as well as its expiration date, people can look at the back panel of the alarm where the date of manufacture is displayed, according to the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

They said smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years from the manufacture date. This means any alarms produced in 2014 or earlier should be replaced immediately with new devices.

