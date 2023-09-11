Coyote reportedly bites person in south Columbus

COLUMBUS — One person has been injured after they were reportedly bitten by a coyote in south Columbus, according to our media partner in Columbus, WBNS-10.

>>FDA approves new COVID-19 booster shots

Columbus Division Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Southpoint Boulevard after receiving a report that someone had been bitten by a coyote, the station said.

Various calls to dispatchers said several coyotes were chasing people in the area.

The person who was bit was taken to a hospital for treatment before police arrived on scene, the station said.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was made aware of the incident and responded to the scene.

>>Piqua man dead after crash in Shelby County

Franklin County State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger said he is only aware of two coyote attacks in the last 23 years.

Kiger advises anyone who sees a coyote that may seem threatening to take defensive action, the station said.

Coyotes in Ohio

The ODNR said coyotes are normally associated with open, deserted lands of the west.

>>Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Englewood, police say

They’re also known to make the best of a bad situation to survive, the station said.

Coyotes are not native to Ohio, but they are versatile which allows them to make a home almost anywhere.

They are more active at dawn and dusk, but can be seen frequently throughout the day, the station said.

©2023 Cox Media Group