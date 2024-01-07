Cincinnati Zoo announces death of ‘truly special gorilla’

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced the death of a beloved gorilla.

>>RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 4 new elephants

KIngo lived into his late 40s and was the first western lowland gorilla ever habituated in the wild.

The zoo posted the announcement of Kingo’s death on social media Friday afternoon.

“A truly special gorilla, Kingo, has passed away,” the Cincinnati Zoo said in a Facebook post. “He was the first western lowland gorilla ever habituated in the wild and, by allowing scientists to study him and his group, gave the world a wealth of knowledge about his species. He was in his late 40s and was part of the Goualougo Triangle Ape Project for most of his life.”

The zoo says it has supported this project for decades.

They visited Kingo and other habituated troops in 2018.





©2024 Cox Media Group