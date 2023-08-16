Cincinnati Wing Week returns to the Greater Cincinnati Area

CINCINNATI — During the week of August 21-27, enjoy seven days of $7 dollar wings at participating restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

>> Chick-fil-A announces new fall menu items

By downloading the official Cincinnati Wing Week app, users can keep track of participating restaurants and their featured deals, scope out which restaurants are offering Sam Adams beer deals, map out their daily quests for the best wings, and see which restaurants are pet friendly, according to a spokesperson.

There are also opportunities to win grand prizes. By checking in at four or more locations during the week, people are automatically entered to win $250 in participating restaurant gift cards. You can also win by earning points for dining out and enjoying the Sam Adams beer specials, the user with the highest number of points will be entered to win.

>> Local officers warn parents of back-to-school photo risks

The Cincinnati Wing Week Kick-Off Party will be held at Sam Adams on Thursday, August 17th from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group