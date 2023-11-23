Cincinnati Bengals distribute holiday meals to community

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals and Fifth Third Bank teamed up with Freestore Foodbank to distribute 2,000-holiday meal boxes, feeding as many as 8,000 people on Nov. 21.

The meal boxes included chicken/turkey, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, stuffing, potatoes, fresh produce, and other holiday foods.

Bengals players shared their love for their community while placing meal boxes inside vehicles during the three-hour drive-thru distribution.

“Giving back to the community that gives us so much support is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Kristen Hawkins, Bengals Director of Community Engagement. “We are grateful to have a great community partner in Freestore Foodbank and support from Fifth Third Bank to ensure we can make a difference for so many families this year.”









