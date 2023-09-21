Chase ends with truck crashing, destroying school classroom near Toledo

TOLEDO — A police chase ended with a pickup truck crashing through a wall at a Toledo area elementary school.

Officers were in pursuit of a man after failing to stop for a traffic stop, and say he was traveling at speeds of 90 to 100 mph before losing control and crashing into the school, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

Ryan Hasselbach has been charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, and vandalism.

He is in jail on a $50,000 bond and due in Toledo Municipal Court on Friday, WTOL reports.

The crash caused, “an estimated excess of $150,000,” the police report said.

The classroom where the truck crashed at Shoreland Elementary School is destroyed and has signs of water damage, school maintenance officers told WTOL.

“Our heart has a gaping hole this morning,” said Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Washington Local Schools Superintendent.

She said the crash happened to be in the classroom of Charlie, a student who has a lot of braille supplies, and all of those supplies “are sitting in water.”

Classes were canceled Wednesday but will be back open Thursday, Washington Local Schools posted on social media.

The crash remains under investigation.

