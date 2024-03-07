‘Be aware;’ AAA provides road safety tips for during, after total solar eclipse

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is among the best spots in the country to view the total solar eclipse, but AAA has major concerns when it comes to driving.

“Be aware of your surroundings. For one thing, there are going to be a lot of people who are coming into the area,” Kara Hitchens, the Public Affairs Manager for AAA said.

In Preble County, Officials are expecting tens of thousands of extra people to come into their community to see the eclipse from the path of totality. Many other areas will be the same.

With that many people heading into the area, locals like Elizabeth Fuhrer of New Carlisle plan on avoiding the roads.

>> Ohio Chick-fil-A owner charged for sex acts with teen in North Carolina

“We’re probably just going to watch it at home. I have some little plans, maybe order a pizza and just chill with the babies at home and enjoy it from home,” Fuhrer said.

Hitchens wants people on the roads to have patience and show hospitality to visitors. She said she thinks it’s a good idea to know what events are happening around where you live.

“So you can pretty much expect that those areas will certainly be congested,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens also wants to remind people that on April 8, even when driving in the middle of the day, you are going to need your headlights on.

>> ‘Rust’ film armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

“It’s gonna seem strange and there while a lot of the cars have automatic headlights, there are some cars that still don’t so you’re going to want to be aware of when it starts to get dark,” Hitchens said. “Be aware of people who are walking around and maybe not paying attention and looking at the sky.”

AA also thinks it’s a safety hazard to wear the Eclipse glasses or stare at the eclipse while driving. Once the Eclipse is over, expect a mass exodus of people.

“There’s going to be a crowd of people who suddenly leave the area and that’s going to cause some congestion as well. So be very patient, maybe even delay your exit if you can you know, just wait it out until the crowd dies down,” Hitchens said.

AAA is also warning people to be wary of travel scams with an event like the Solar eclipse. They suggest people use a trusted travel advisor or book things on trusted websites and also use a credit card when booking those types of things. If you use a Debit card, it’s easier for scammers to drain your bank account than using a credit card.





©2024 Cox Media Group