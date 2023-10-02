Attorney General warns of drug that tranquilizes large animals to be re-emerging in Ohio

OHIO — As Ohio fights against the opioid epidemic, Attorney General Dave Yost said a very potent opioid is re-emerging and Ohioans need to be aware.

>>Reds star Joey Votto ejected early in loss to Cardinals in possible final MLB game

Carfentanil is used to tranquilize large animals like elephants, but it is making its way into the hands of people.

Yost is warning Ohioans that it is showing up in recent drug cases in the state.

While the drug hasn’t popped up in Montgomery County, health leaders still want people to know how dangerous it is.

“It’s something that’s 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already extremely potent and deadly,” Dayton and Montgomery County Public Information Manager Dan Suffoletto said.

Yost said investigators found the drug in both Trumbull and Franklin Counties last month and this month.

©2023 Cox Media Group