Area nonprofit teams up with Joe Burrow Foundation to deliver thousands of meals

ATHENS, Ohio — An area nonprofit has teamed up with the Joe Borrow Foundation to help deliver thousands of meals in Burrow’s hometown.

The Bengals quarterback’s foundation, which focuses are helping those experiencing food insecurity among other things, gifted La Soupe with a new van to deliver meals weekly to the Athens City School District throughout the next year, according to our news partners at WCPO.

La Soupe delivered 5,000 meals to make sure families had food over the holidays while schools are closed.

Robin and Jimmy Burrow, Joe Burrow’s parents, helped deliver the meals alongside several Athens City School District employees.

La Soupe, which is currently located in Walnut Hills, began in 2014 by restaurateur and caterer Suzy DeYoung.

DeYoung said after 25 years in the restaurant business she “felt a growing desire to make a difference in her community,” according to La Soupe’s website.

The nonprofit distributes soups and meals to roughly 150 share partners that feed those who are food insecure.

Their meals are also available to purchase at their storefront in Cincinnati.

