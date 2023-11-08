Andy Beshear wins reelection to 2nd term as Kentucky Governor

LOUISVILLE, KY — Voters reelected Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for his second term in office.

He defeated his Republican challenger, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Beshear won 53% of the vote while Cameron had 47%, according to Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

“Folks, this wasn’t my win, this was our victory,” he told supporters in Louisville Tuesday night. “It was a victory that sends a loud, clear message. A message that candidates should run for something and not against someone.”

Beshear narrowly won four years ago over Matt Bevin.

His father, Steve Beshear, also served two terms as governor from 2007-2015.





