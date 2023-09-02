8 arrested on drug-related charges in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Eight people were arrested after a drug investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force.

The task force conducted search warrants in Hamilton at Bond Street and 11th Street as well as in Fairfield on Camelot Drive, according to a press release.

The following people were arrested and booked into Butler County Jail:

Victor Jacobs for weapons under disability and possession of drugs.

Thomas Bowman for possession of drugs.

Jeannie Hill for possession of drugs and an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Danielle Kimbell for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Andrew Lewis for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Karen Proffitt for an arrest warrant out of Butler County.

Charles Warren on trafficking and possession of drugs

Steven Ashcraft for possession of drugs

At the Hamilton addresses approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of fentanyl were seized.

In Fairfield around three grams of fentanyl and 182 grams of cocaine were seized.













