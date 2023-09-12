6 injured, including 5 students, after school bus crashed on its side in Northern Ohio

MARLBORO TWP. — Five students and a driver are hurt after a school bus crashed on its side in Northern Ohio Monday afternoon.

>>Ohio’s new school bus safety task force holds first meeting

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched Monday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. to initial calls for a bus on its side in Marlboro Township, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bus was from the Marlington Local School District.

All students were immediately triaged and evaluated based on their conditions, CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Five students and one adult, the bus driver, suffered minor injuries and were transported by medics to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were about 20 people on the bus when it crashed.

Marlboro Township is about 40 minutes southeast of Akron.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group