4 charged, 3 guns recovered following fight at high school football game near Columbus

CANAL WINCHESTER — Four people have been charged and three guns were recovered following a fight at a high school football Friday night near Columbus.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 arrested, guns recovered following fight at high school football game near Columbus

Madison Township Police Officers responded to a fight between three teens which led to the recovery of three guns being recovered, Chief Gary York said in a statement.

The fight happened at the high school football game between Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison Friday night.

Three 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested, none were students at the two schools.

Sharod Bowers, 18, and two 17-year-olds have all been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, according to Chief York.

The other 17-year-old has been charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

>>RELATED: Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport

News Center 7 previously reported that officials from both Canal Winchester and Groveport Madison released a statement to families after the incident Friday night.

“The individuals arrested are not students at either school,” the schools said. “It is both unacceptable and alarming for anyone to bring weapons to a high school football game; the safety of the students, staff, and spectators is our top priority.”

Eight Madison Township Police officers were assigned to security detail for the game.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.













©2023 Cox Media Group