$2.8M to support survivors of domestic, sexual violence announced by Sen. Sherrod Brown

OHIO — The U.S. Justice Department awarded $2,861.000 that will go to seven organizations across Ohio to support survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking and those working to overcome addiction.

The money was awarded as Congressionally Directed Spending through the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs.

Officials with the DOJ said the money will go toward legal assistance and crisis response programs as well as supporting staffing at safe havens for survivors of domestic violence, assisting law enforcement with anti-human trafficking operations, and helping connect individuals in need with addiction treatment support.

“We have an obligation to survivors and our communities to help them recover from violent crimes, abuse, and other criminal activity. I will continue to work to ensure that we are doing all we can to support victims, and to prevent violence,” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said in a press release about the funds.

