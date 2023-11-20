A family of 4 was found shot, killed inside Ohio home. Police now know what happened

LORAIN, Lorain County — Lorain police are now investigating the death of two adults and two children as a murder-suicide, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, 19 News.

According to police, Tyler Young, 29, shot and killed Skylar Young, 24, their four-month-old son, Bandin Young, and her nine-year-old daughter, Angel Issac, before killing himself, 19 News reported.

Skylar was pregnant when she was killed, police said.

The handgun police found next to Tyler’s remains matched the weapon used in the deadly shootings, 19 News reported.

The four people were found dead inside a Lorain home on E. 9th Street, Sunday morning.

Lorain Police Department was called to the area on a dog-at-large complaint from a neighbor.

Police found the home unlocked and decided to enter. That is when they found the bodies.

Earlier this year, Tyler was arrested for a domestic violence incident that involved Skylar, but the grand jury did not return an indictment, WOIO reported.

