2 Ohio cities among ‘Most Neighborly’ across America

OHIO — Two Ohio cities have been listed among this year’s Top 25 Most Neighborly Cities in America.

Toledo was ranked no. 13 and Cincinnati finished at no. 25, according to Neighbor.com.

The rankings in past years have been based on charitable donations, volunteer work, and low crime rate.

This year, they also included population changes and voter turnouts to account for citizen engagement and investment in their communities.

“In these challenging times when Americans report increasing loneliness and division, recognizing America’s ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ is not just a celebratory act, but a call for unity and hope,” says Joseph Woodbury, Founder and CEO of Neighbor. " Good neighbors heal our society’s biggest wounds, starting with the smallest friendly gesture. The real magic of community is the ability to uplift and magnify our impact. At Neighbor, we’re building a community of neighbors helping neighbors, and everyone’s invited.”

Madison, Wisconsin was picked no. 1 this year while Minneapolis, Minnesota finished no. 2.

Toledo moved up eight spots from no. 21 to finish at no. 13 this year.

It was recognized for its neighborly attitude because of its high rankings in charitable giving, neighbor.com said.

“Residents of Toledo, Ohio go beyond the call of duty, demonstrating an unfailing commitment to helping each other out, initiating conversations with strangers, and welcoming newcomers,” the website said.

Cincinnati rounded the Top 25 in this year’s list. The city is home to several Fortune 500 companies and caters to young professionals who work in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail, the website stated.

“It also ranks high in affordability, which makes it enticing to plant roots and stay put to build a family,” Neighbor.com said.

It concluded that Cincinnati is steadily transforming into an economically prosperous Midwest city.

