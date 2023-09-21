2 officers hurt after vehicle crashes into cruiser near Ohio airport

COLUMBUS — Two police officers were hurt after their cruiser was struck by a vehicle near John Glenn International Airport in Columbus.

>>1 dead after crash involving semi on NB I-75 in southern Miami County

They were inside their Columbus Police cruiser just before 12 a.m. early Wednesday morning when a silver Hyundai Sedan ran a red light and hit the cruiser, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The officers were driving eastbound on East 5th Avenue near Interstate 670.

The suspected vehicle left the scene near East 5th Avenue and Stelzer Road and Columbus Police are still looking for both the suspect and vehicle, WBNS said.

Medics transported the two officers to the hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group