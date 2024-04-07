2 injured after shooting on Ohio interstate Sunday morning

COLUMBUS — Two people were injured after a shooting on an Ohio interstate early Sunday morning.

Columbus police were called to I-71 southbound and East 11th Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting, WBNS reported. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Grant Medical Center, where police described their conditions as “stable,” according to WBNS.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.









