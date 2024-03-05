2 hurt, including 1 firefighter, after huge warehouse fire in Michigan

CLINTON TWP., MI — Two people are hurt, including a firefighter, after a huge warehouse fire in Michigan Monday night.

Clinton Township firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. to Select Distributors on initial reports of a warehouse fire. Clinton Township is about 20 miles northeast of Detroit.

The police department posted an update on social media Tuesday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers observed exploding materials flying in all directions from the building,” Clinton Township Police said in a statement. “Personnel on scene established a perimeter of security and proceeded to evacuate area residents and businesses.”

A firefighter suffered a minor injury and medics transported another person to the hospital.

One police and one fire vehicle were each damaged by the exploding projectile canisters, the department said.

Video from the scene showed huge flames coming from the building.

A witness shared a video on social media showing what appeared to be explosions at the plant.

Firefighters say the vacant building had butane and nitrous tanks stored inside which may have sparked the fire.

The building is a total loss.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are also assisting in the investigation.

