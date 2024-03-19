2 hospitalized, 1 seriously hurt, following house fire in Butler County

HAMILTON — Two people are hospitalized, and several others are displaced after a house fire in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

>>At least 15 displaced, apartment complex heavily damaged from Warren County fire

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched around 1 a.m. at the 900 block of Westview Avenue on initial reports of a house fire, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the window and all the people living in the house were outside.

Medics transported two victims to the hospital, including one with serious injuries to UC Medical Center.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the front bedroom and the fire damage is serious, WCPO said.

The Red Cross is assisting six people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group