2 in custody in connection to shooting after Ohio Christmas tree lighting celebration

CLEVELAND — Two juveniles are in custody after two teens were shot following an Ohio community’s Christmas tree lighting on Saturday night.

Cleveland Police officers were on foot patrol on Saturday night in Public Square when they found a group of teenagers fighting, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

News Center 7 previously reported two teens, a 15-year-old, and a 13-year-old, were shot and taken medics to the hospital.

Cleveland Police say that the 15-year-old listed is now in stable condition while the 13-year-old has been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries, WOIO reported.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released a statement Sunday saying two juvenile suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting and are awaiting charges from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

City officials released statements following the incident the celebration of the season in Public Square was “marred” by the shooting.

